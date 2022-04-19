ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

An Uber driver turned in an accused Capitol rioter who was caught boasting about the insurrection on the car's dash cam, prosecutors say

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hB0LF_0fE4iEpt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZ6UG_0fE4iEpt00
An Uber dash cam video captured Jerry Daniel Braun immediately after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice.

  • An accused Capitol rioter was arrested this month after his former Uber driver tipped off the FBI.
  • Dash cam footage captured Jerry Daniel Braun talking about tearing down barricades during the siege.
  • More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot thus far.

A California man was arrested on Capitol riot charges earlier this month after the Uber driver who drove him away from the January 6 attack tipped off the FBI, according to new court documents unsealed this week.

Jerry Daniel Braun faces three charges related to his role in the insurrection, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and obstruction during civil disorder.

Prosecutors say a Washington, DC-area Uber driver reached out to the FBI in January 2021 to share information about an apparent rioter. The driver told investigators that a passenger acknowledged tearing down a barricade at the US Capitol immediately following the siege on January 6, 2021.

The driver, who identified the passenger only as "Jerry" at the time, said the man had a white beard and a visible injury near his right eye. The driver said Braun was picked up about a mile from the US Capitol grounds and dropped off at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

A portion of Braun's ride was captured on video by a dash cam in the Uber, according to court documents, during which the driver engaged Braun in conversation about the siege.

"So, has it been violent all day?" the driver asked, according to prosecutors.

"Well, it started around right when I got there," Braun responded. "I tore down the barricades."

"You did?" the driver asked. "Why?"

"Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol," Braun replied.

"Well, how'd that work out for ya?" the driver responded.

"Well, it looks like, uh, Biden's gonna be our president," Braun said.

Investigators used Braun's hotel reservation and license to confirm that he was indeed the same man in the Uber dash cam video, prosecutors said. Agents then set out to find more video and photographic evidence of Braun's conduct during the riot.

Braun was captured on body-worn camera footage "physically struggling" with law enforcement officers using a barricade, according to court records.

In the videos, Braun is in possession of a long, wooden plank, prosecutors said. In one instance, Braun can be seen using the plank to physically strike an individual wearing a "PRESS" helmet. Prosecutors say Braun and the photographer can be seen exchanging words for a moment before Braun strikes the photographer again, both with his hand and the plank.

NBC News , which first reported Braun's recent arrest, reported that online sleuths also played a role in identifying Braun using screenshots and video evidence.

In November 2021, FBI agents searched Braun's home in South El Monte, California, according to court documents, and Braun confessed that he was present at the attack. When investigators asked if Braun had anything he wanted to say before they left, he reportedly said "guilty."

According to the affidavit, when agents asked what he was guilty of, Braun responded: "Everything."

Braun told the agents that he sustained the injury to his eye after the riot, when he tripped, fell, and "busted" his head as he walked through DC carrying a pizza upon calling his Uber ride.

Investigators also obtained Braun's cellphone records which included messages he sent after the attack referencing "hand to hand combat" and occupying the Capitol.

An attorney for Braun did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, and 253 rioters have pleaded guilty thus far.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Accused Capitol rioters from Iowa fight prosecutors’ use of photos, video

An Iowa mother accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol riots with her son is attempting to block federal prosecutors’ use of a photo of her posing with the Proud Boys. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, were arrested 13 months ago and face charges that include […] The post Accused Capitol rioters from Iowa fight prosecutors’ use of photos, video appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Insurrection#The Department Of Justice
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

468K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy