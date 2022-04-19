ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA's Jules Bernard to enter NBA draft, won't hire agent

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft, although the senior won’t hire an agent to preserve his eligibility. He announced his plans Tuesday on his Instagram account. Bernard...

