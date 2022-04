DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A very nice day full of sunshine and cool but comfortable temperatures is in store to close out the work week! After beginning the morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, we’ll rise up to around 70 by the afternoon for highs. Thanks to a strong pressure gradient on the backside of our system from earlier this week, we’ll also see breezy conditions area-wide, with sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range and gusts up to 20 mph possible. With this in mind, it might not be a bad idea to bring inside any loose objects you have outdoors until those winds subside tonight!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO