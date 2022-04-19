ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur police targeting violent crime

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
PAPD reports zero violent crime calls during multi-agency operation. (Photo courtesy of PAPD)

Authorities are cracking down on violent crime in the City of Port Arthur.

A multi-agency operation last week yielded 25 felony and misdemeanor arrests, including one "gang member;" one gun seized, two "gang members" identified; 10 drug seizures, including PCP, crack/cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The city's narcotics and gun unit received assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal’s Office to conduct the two-day Violent Crimes Operation.

"The multi-agency collaboration was a huge success," PAPD said.

The operation also resulted in 183 traffic stops.

"The focus of this and similar operations is to target the high crime areas and violent offenders in the City of Port Arthur," PAPD said. "Our goal is and will always be to reduce the crime in our city.  During the hours of this operation, there were zero violent crime calls for service."

