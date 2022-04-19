ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Second shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday evening

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Initial reports showed a male victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The incident is believed to be domestic in nature according to NOPD.

Community Policy