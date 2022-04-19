ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

Fishing Rodeo fun for special needs children

By Bill Snyder
WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s fish on and fun all over at Lake Whitney. Seventy-seven of the most resilient anglers you’ll ever meet were in Carriere catching their fill of brim, bass and catfish. Sure, the 26th Annual Picayune Rotary Club Special Needs Fishing...

