Brazil's central bank employees approve suspension of strike

BRASILIA, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank employees approved the suspension of a strike that began earlier this month due to wage demands, but will continue to work with daily partial shutdowns, representatives of the employees said on Tuesday.

The president of Brazil’s union of central bank employees Fabio Faiad said the central bank workers consider the government’s proposal of a 5% salary increase for all employees insufficient and will wait two weeks for another alternative to be offered.

Faiad said the workers’ counterproposal is for a 27% wage increase in remunerations.

The employees will pause the strike, but will have daily work stoppages from 2 pm to 6 pm, waiting for an official position from the government, he said.

“If nothing is officially offered, the strike will automatically resume on May 3.”

The central bank did not comment immediately on the suspension of the strike. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Carolina Pulice, editing by Bernard Orr)

