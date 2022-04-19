ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with House committee investigating January 6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Guilfoyle met for a second time with the House Select Committee...

Mad as Hell
3d ago

why aren't these hearings being televised so that the country can hear what was going on behind the scenes that day?

JC
2d ago

Well she probably has as much bull to feed them as the rest of that bunch,they are all alike whether they are blood,in laws or partners.

Abe Blinkin
2d ago

I hope the committee had shiny crosses to keep “it” away from them.

NBC News

House asks Justice Department to criminally prosecute former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

The House voted Wednesday to refer former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. The resolution passed in a 220-203 vote, with only two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — voting in favor of the referral. They are also the only Republican members of the Jan. 6 committee.
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
