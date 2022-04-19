ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels ranked high in first 2023 Bracketology

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

There is a LONG way to go until the 2023 NCAA Tournament and we mean, a LONG time. But that didn’t stop ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi from releasing his first mock bracket for next season.

Lunardi put together his mock bracket on Tuesday just a few weeks after the 2022 NCAA Tournament wrapped up. With some transfer news and players either declaring for the draft or returning, Lunardi has a good feel for the rosters next season although there will be some changes still.

For UNC fans, Lunardi has the Tar Heels as a No. 2 seed in the East Region matching up with Vermont in Greensboro.

The No. 1 seeds are as follows: Kentucky, Houston, UCLA and Baylor. The Bears are in UNC’s region which could set up a rematch in the Elite 8 from this past season’s round of 32 game in which UNC won.

Joining UNC on the No. 2 line is Kansas, Arkansas and Gonzaga.

A lot will change between now and Selection Sunday next season but it’s still fun to see where analysts have UNC in terms of talent for the upcoming season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

