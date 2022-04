You know that I know that you know the Yankees comparatively STINK against the Orioles. It’s been going on since the dawn of this pandemic. Of course, there the good ol’ days of 2019 when they sent Orioles pitching into oblivion, especially powered by Gleyber Torres. Every series in Baltimore was a home run derby! Dingers were flying left and right. It didn’t matter who was pitching or hitting; balls were flying.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO