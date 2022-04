The following information comes from the Dieterich Village Hall:. Dieterich Village Hall will be closed to the public on Friday, April 22, 2022. We will be moving our phone and computer systems that day to our new Village Hall location at 103 W. Section Street. We will be open normal business hours at the new location on Monday, April 25th. There will be a drive up drop box for water payments at the new location.

DIETERICH, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO