Double shooting in Richmond leaves 1 dead

RICHMOND, Ind. — A shooting in Richmond has left an 18-year-old dead and another injured.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of South 8th Street and South A Street. Police said two 18-year-old men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims — identified as Nathaniel Reed — succumbed to his injuries and died, police said. The second victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing.

