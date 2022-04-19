ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel reportedly doesn't want 'to get a deal done' with 49ers right now

By Zac Wassink
It was assumed ahead of the new NFL year that the biggest question hovering over the San Francisco 49ers was the status of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as it's widely believed 2021 rookie Trey Lance will move to the top of the depth chart.

That changed, however, when the versatile Deebo Samuel scrubbed mentions of the 49ers from his social media page after wide receivers Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs signed big-money deals. Samuel is currently on track to play on the final year of his rookie contract and seemingly would like to rectify that situation sooner rather than later, and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that the 49ers are "trying to get something done."

If it truly takes two to tango, one side in this matter may not be all that interested in dancing at the moment.

According to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Samuel is the one who is dragging his feet.

"Deebo Samuel was the one who scrubbed the 49ers' logos off his social media page," Schefter explained. "Deebo Samuel was the one that basically admitted he wanted to move on. San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day. It's not that hard to figure out what the contract would look like. We've seen some of the top numbers in the league.

"This, I think, right now, is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done. It's not San Francisco not willing to do the deal. The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one that has put a halt to everything for right now."

Samuel accumulated 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns with the 49ers during the 2021 regular season and may be looking to cash in to the tune of "about $25 million per year" via an extension.

