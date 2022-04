TOPEKA (KSNT)—Motorcyclists around Northeast Kansas get ready to participate in the Knights of Honor Second Annual Benefit Ride at the end of this month on April 30th. The Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association enjoys riding motorcycles, but they do it for a reason. Their goal is to help people in the community suffering from PTSD get the support and help that they need.

