San Diego, CA

Center for Comics Studies Promotes Scholarship Through Graphic Media

By Leslie L.J. Reilly
sdsu.edu
 3 days ago

San Diego State University has created a permanent home for academic excellence and research in the study of comics. The Center for Comics Studies was co-founded by the scholars who developed the Comics Working Group, a group of cross-disciplinary faculty interested in teaching through comics, and later the Comics@SDSU initiative in...

newscenter.sdsu.edu

