The 20th ranked Barton Community College men's golf team placed fifth Tuesday in the Jayhawk Championships held at Newton's Sand Creek Station Golf Course. The Cougars completed Monday's first round with a 304 to sit in fourth place of the eight team field then despite an improved afternoon round of 304 slipped to the fifth spot. Closing with a 318 on Tuesday, Barton finished with a combined 67-over 931 to trail Kansas City Kansas Community College by twenty-five strokes but well ahead of sixth place Fort Scott's 113-over 977.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO