Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

Cover picture for the articleEconomists say the housing market could be cooling down. The housing inventory...

ljzljz
22h ago

I live in south Florida and the home prices are absolutely ridiculous people are paying 50 percent more for homes than there worth now alot of people won't be able to buy because of the interest rates going up and now the people that bought and realize Florida is not just sunshine and vacation time won't be able to sell and go back up north I have seen this happen before

Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
