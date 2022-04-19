ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter Has Telling Update On Deebo Samuel, 49ers

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have yet to agree on a contract extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the wide receiver is the one holding up a new agreement. On Tuesday’s episode of NFL Live, Schefter said the 49ers are ready to give the 26-year-old a new contract. However, he...

