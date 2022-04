This Ramadan is Talha Rafique's first away from home. He says one of the things he misses most is his mother's food for suhoor, the sunrise meal that begins each day's fast. "I was pretty much going to have eggs every single morning," says the University of Southern California sophomore. Then USC announced a new Ramadan initiative: Students can now pick up to-go boxes from a dining hall for the morning meal.

COLLEGES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO