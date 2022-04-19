Part shortage slows down Illinois’ Rivian

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois start-up Rivian is moving forward on expanding its production, while missing out on some parts.

Rivian is building electric-powered trucks in the old Mitsubishi plant in Normal. The facility has 5,200 workers putting together orders for more than 83,000 vehicles. They have only built 2,500 of them so far, though they said that they are still on track to build 25,000 vehicles.

The process has been slowed by shortages of semiconductors, wire harnesses and printed circuit boards, but the company is still building a second plant in Georgia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.