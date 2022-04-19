ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Man gets five years in jail for hitting Rockford officer with car

MyStateline.com
 3 days ago

The man who hit a Rockford officer with his car will spend half a decade in prison. Man gets five years in jail...

www.mystateline.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine home invasion, homicide; Illinois man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A Gurnee, Illinois man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a Racine home invasion in 2021. Jonathan Martinez, 25, is also charged with attempted armed robbery. Racine police were called to the scene of a possible home invasion near Monroe and Kinzie on Oct....
RACINE, WI
Herald & Review

Illinois CNA accused of stealing thousands from elderly man in Wisconsin

A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie. Marqueeta A. Moore was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of theft of moveable property, financial transaction fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card with modifiers for the victim being an elderly person.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

