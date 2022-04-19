ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis mayor to give funding to MATA

 1 day ago

Strickland proposed a dedicated funding source...

WKYT 27

Richmond mayor gives State of the City address

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe gave his State of the City address Tuesday morning. A room full of community and business leaders packed a section of the Perkins Building at EKU as Mayor Blythe gave updates on city projects and programs. In Mayor Blythe's speech, he highlighted...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Richmond mayor gives State of the City address

WATCH | Georgetown students raise clean water awareness, help fund well in Africa. For World Water Day, 5th-grade students at Georgetown's Lemons Mill Elementary are taking up a cause to spread awareness and help those around the world who don't have access to clean water. WATCH | Ky....
RICHMOND, KY
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis center that gives adults new hope to graduate, gain job skills is expanding | here's where you can sign up to progress in a career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 100,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma will soon have new opportunities to graduate and get new job skills - for free. Goodwill's The Excel Center is expanding its presence and possibilities thanks to a federal grant and giving people hope, including future graduate Stacey Douglas.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Providence Journal

Providence mayoral candidates talk police funding, pensions and schools during forum

PROVIDENCE — The Democratic candidates for mayor had an early chance to tell voters how they'd run the city. But their answers on the toughest issues went without many specifics, leaving questions on what policies they would implement if elected. The Q&A on Wednesday, moderated by Rhode Island College students Raymond Baccari and Mackenzie Raimond, began with a round of questions on public safety, asking the candidates whether they support reallocating funding from the police budget to other...
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Mayor#Mata#Operating Budget
Hoptown Chronicle

HUD to give Kentucky more than $70 million in disaster relief funds

Kentucky is set to receive about $74 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's disaster recovery funds. In a press conference on Tuesday, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced that HUD's remaining nearly $3 billion of disaster recovery funds will go to aid state and city governments in recovering from natural disasters and creating "long term inclusive resilience" to climate change. The $2.214 billion dollars will go to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters in 2021. The department is also allocating more than $700 million to five previously announced 2020 Disaster Recovery grants.
KENTUCKY STATE
DeSoto Times Today

County supervisors to vote on medical marijuana on Monday

DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss and vote on medical marijuana. Cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether to opt-in or out of the new law. Board attorney Tony Nowak said the law is over 400 pages and the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Chalkbeat

Memphis board members push back on proposed $34M custodial contract

Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials are seeking board approval on a $34.4 million contract for custodial services with ServiceMaster Clean. But some board members have expressed concerns with the quality of the company's services over the last school year. | Allison Shelley for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS names new Deputy Chief of Security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two year veteran of Memphis Shelby County Schools and 29 year veteran of the Memphis Police Department is now in charge of the district's safety and security. Greg Sanders is leaving his role as MSCS Director or Safety and is being promoted to Deputy Chief of Security.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

All early voting locations opening Monday in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All early voting polls in Shelby County are officially open. The early voting is for the May 3 County Primary Election. "We wanted to expand the parking as a convenience to voters. This is part of our continued effort to make it as easy as possible for our voters to come out and cast their ballots," said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee lawmakers pass bill critics say criminalizes homelessness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill critics say criminalizes homelessness is headed to the Tennessee governor's desk amid calls from social advocates urging him to veto it, calling it inhumane. The bill would make it a Class C misdemeanor for a person to camp under a bridge, overpass or...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake denies permit for event center

Horn Lake denied a conditional use permit for an event center after officials expressed concerns over alcohol, security, and pop-up businesses using the building. Applicants Jasmine Edwards and Janice Williams sought permission to open an event center with alcohol and a part-time church at 1426 Nail Road West in DeSoto Commons that would be rented out for events such as retirement parties, baby showers, anniversaries, pop-up shops and church meetings.
HORN LAKE, MS
MLK50

Peppertree residents want to be safe. Why is that a nuisance?

When is reporting crime a public nuisance in Memphis?. When you're an African American with federally subsidized rent living in the Peppertree Apartments, a couple of miles from the gates of Graceland. When the Shelby County District Attorney and the City of Memphis target private apartment managers for not...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Governor signs bill to put more Mississippians to work

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday that is designed to put more Mississippians to work. "We believe 'Made in Mississippi' is more than a label, it's a way of life," Reeves said. The Senate bill will make it easier to move funds around for job...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

