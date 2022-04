The city of Detroit overtaxed its homeowners by more than $600 million in the years following the Great Recession, but the city has yet to pay anyone back. According to The Detroit News, the Michigan constitution prohibits property taxes from being assessed at more than 50% of their market value. However, Detroit failed to accurately lower property values in the years following the Great Recession. As a result, more than 100,000 homes, many owned by Black residents, were foreclosed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO