ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Draft of GF Home Rule survey expected soon

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first draft of a public survey on a potential Home Rule Charter for Grand Forks County is expected by Thursday. Home Rule would give the county more leeway on adopting laws and policies – and open up new potential revenue streams like a local sales tax. The...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Appeals ruling protects pristine areas of the ND Badlands

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that dismisses a lawsuit brought by the state of North Dakota and several western counties that could have resulted in the construction of additional roads in parts of the Badlands. The Badlands Conservation Alliance says the ruling protects some of the most pristine areas of the Badlands from traffic and potential oil development. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals found the state’s and counties’ claim is barred by a 12-year statute of limitations that was passed years ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KNOX News Radio

Jaeger to review petitions for measure changing initiative process

A group that wants to change the state constitution to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the sponsoring committee delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures. That’s over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to place it on the November ballot. The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution believes the voter threshold for amending the state constitution isn’t high enough and measures also often have contained multiple issues.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota marijuana petition ready for circulation

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota petition advocating for recreational marijuana use for people 21 and older is ready to be circulated. Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the petition yesterday and says the sponsoring committee has one year to collect and submit a minimum of just over 15-thousand-500 valid signatures. If the petition is submitted with enough valid signatures before July 11th of this year, the matter will be placed on the November 8th ballot or the soonest statewide special election. If enough signatures are submitted by next April 21st, the measure will be put on the first upcoming statewide election or the June 2024 ballot.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks County, ND
Government
County
Grand Forks County, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Wisconsin State
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Gf Home Rule#The County Commission#Home Rule Committee#The Donovan Group#The Home Rule
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy