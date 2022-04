Kentucky is set to receive about $74 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s disaster recovery funds. In a press conference on Tuesday, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced that HUD’s remaining nearly $3 billion of disaster recovery funds will go to aid state and city governments in recovering from natural disasters and creating “long term inclusive resilience” to climate change. The $2.214 billion dollars will go to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters in 2021. The department is also allocating more than $700 million to five previously announced 2020 Disaster Recovery grants.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO