Rockford, IL

Rockford Police and Fire chiefs meet with women realtors

By Jack Baudoin
 1 day ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police and Fire chiefs made a rare appearance together to inspire a stateline group.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow spoke to the “Women’s Council of Realtors” on Tuesday. The event took place at the Forest Hills Country Club.

Redd and Pankow are the first females to hold the top police and fire posts in the city’s history. They talked about how they grew in their careers to eventually get to chief.

The presidents of the Women’s Council thinks that it is important to hear from the two Rockford chiefs.

“It’s just a matter of getting that perspective from somebody that’s already achieved so much in their position,” David Palmer said. “Climbing the ladder and the advice they can give us is second to none, really.”

About 30 to 40 woman realtors attended the event, which was part of the council’s monthly “Lunch and Learn” event.

