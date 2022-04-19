Gundersen celebrates impact of volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — This is National Volunteer Week, a chance to celebrate the people who give back to make our community and country great.

“It’s busy work, it’s hard work, it’s very important work,” said Rachel Miller, volunteer services manager at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

They do everything from transport patients to help in the gift shop.

Jim and Monique Howe are celebrating about 15 years of volunteering with Gundersen.

They say they get just as much as the give.

“Many people that come have more than one appointment so we take them from one appointment to another appointment. And we know people who say ‘well, we really appreciate what you’re doing.’ We always say we get as much out of it as we put into it, because people are so appreciative,” Jim said.

“They are appreciative, yeah,” Monique said.

Gundersen volunteers can sign up for about 65 different assignments.

“They really do take that role seriously and our nursing staff really appreciates that because they do save them so much time,” Miller said.

If you are interested, you can sign up to volunteer online .

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

