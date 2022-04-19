ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Gundersen celebrates impact of volunteers

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZTxt_0fE4aCml00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — This is National Volunteer Week, a chance to celebrate the people who give back to make our community and country great.

“It’s busy work, it’s hard work, it’s very important work,” said Rachel Miller, volunteer services manager at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

They do everything from transport patients to help in the gift shop.

Jim and Monique Howe are celebrating about 15 years of volunteering with Gundersen.

They say they get just as much as the give.

“Many people that come have more than one appointment so we take them from one appointment to another appointment. And we know people who say ‘well, we really appreciate what you’re doing.’ We always say we get as much out of it as we put into it, because people are so appreciative,” Jim said.

“They are appreciative, yeah,” Monique said.

Gundersen volunteers can sign up for about 65 different assignments.

“They really do take that role seriously and our nursing staff really appreciates that because they do save them so much time,” Miller said.

If you are interested, you can sign up to volunteer online .

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

La Crosse public transit no longer requires masks as judge cancels mandate

‘Denim Day’ scholarships planned for students in La Crosse, Trempealeau County school districts

From dream to career: Arcadia’s Manny Cruz first-generation graduate from WTC

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$34,156 of ‘Gold Star Grants’ to support projects in La Crosse School District

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse Public Education Foundation is celebrating another round of “Gold Star Grants.” Grants totaling $34,156 will support 20 projects for teachers in the La Crosse School District. That will fund everything from a community concert to books in braille. It’s a day that means a lot for more than just the teachers. “It...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Seven nonprofit service agencies to recruit at job, volunteer fair in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Seven nonprofit agencies serving the Coulee Region will participate in a collaborative job and volunteer fair Friday and Saturday at the REACH Services and Resource Center at 212 11th St. S. in La Crosse. Aptiv, Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, New Horizons, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County and the YWCA are seeking candidates...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo officials break ground on new La Crosse hospital to replace current building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — In an effort to provide effective and personalized care, Mayo Clinic Health System is building a new hospital in La Crosse, the largest in the Mayo Clinic’s local history. Mayo officials broke ground Tuesday for the new facility, which will be a hub hospital, allowing health-care workers to provide in-depth care. The new hospital will...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Extension approved for King Street Greenway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – An extension of La Crosse’s ‘King Street Greenway’ is on the way. The city’s board of public works approved the extension of the bike and pedestrian friendly road from 7th street to the Mississippi River. The additions include curb extensions and raised alley crossings. Finalized plans need to be completed before construction can begin. COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#National Volunteer Week#Gundersen Health System#News 8#Denim Day
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vaccine supply lag prompts Gundersen to switch to appointment-only

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for all health-care organization prompted Gundersen Health System to switch to appointment-only for the shots, Gundersen announced Friday. No walk-ins will be accepted until further notice, Gundersen said. Gundersen patients can schedule appointments by calling (608) 775-6829. Recent headlines from News 8 Now La Crosse School District to get nearly $92,000...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

High school students raise $3,098 for West Salem School District’s Random Acts of Kindness fund

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — West Salem High School students are celebrating a $3,098 donation to their school district’s “Random Acts of Kindness” fund. The money was raised during a “penny war” the high school’s Youth Frontiers Leadership Council sponsored. To celebrate, some staff members were turned into human ice cream sundaes, while others got a special hair dye job....
WEST SALEM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A safe space for the unsheltered: La Crosse makes changes to Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — After designating Houska Park as a temporary campground for La Crosse’s unsheltered population, the city is now making the park a safe space. For the second year, Houska Park will be home to the unsheltered population for the next six months. This year, individuals who want to stay in the park must register with on-site staff Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
LA CROSSE, WI
KGET

BPD looking for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit

The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit. Starting in July, volunteers will go through an eight-week academy, which includes 24 hours of training and education. The three-hour classes are scheduled once a week during the evenings. The curriculum is comprised of 21 different topics including learning about the history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy