Much of the noise surrounding the Giants’ start to voluntary minicamp this week has been about the confounding absence of wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Fewer people were surprised, or offended, to find out that cornerback James Bradberry was not in attendance either. That one makes a little more sense. Bradberry is a veteran cornerback that made the Pro Bowl two years ago — and is currently being shopped around the league as general manager Joe Schoen tries to clear cap space before the Giants need to sign their incoming draft class.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO