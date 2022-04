America's COVID-19 pandemic ended in the manner we really all should have seen coming — that is, in the dumbest way possible. Earlier this week, a 35-year-old Florida woman rated "not qualified" to be a federal judge by the American Bar Association determined that "wearing a mask cleans nothing," and thusly overruled the legal authority of all the scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mandate mask use on public transit, including in airports and on planes. This triggered a near-instantaneous bacchanalia of people across (and above) the country gleefully ripping off their face masks, finally liberated, as they were, from the dreaded reign of the KN95.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO