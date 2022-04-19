Hamilton West over New Egypt - Girls lacrosse recap
Morgan Bressler netted a late go-ahead goal to help Hamilton West clinch a 5-4 comeback win over New Egypt in Hamilton. New Egypt (3-4) scored three unanswered goals in the opening...www.nj.com
