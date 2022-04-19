Hamilton West over New Egypt - Girls lacrosse recap

The North Hunterdon girls received a welcome invitation Monday when the Penn Relays released its field for the girls Championship of America Distance Medley Relay. The Lions’ Sophia Reich, Sabrina May, Alexa LaSasso and Paige Boyce were one of only 15 quartets to be invited to compete in the DMR. The Lions earned their invitation with the 12:14.36 (No. 5 in the state during this past indoor season) they ran at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last month.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO