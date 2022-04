There has not been a huge fan outcry demanding Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez. Usman, Welterweight champion of the world and pound-for-pound king, is the main force pushing for that match up. UFC President, Dana White, is far from keen on that booking, and even his would-be opponent Canelo doesn’t sound all that excited at the idea of boxing up a UFC champion. Given the recent failures of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in the boxing ring — with the exception of Anderson Silva — most fight fans just aren’t all that interested in this type of crossover fight that reads more like a slaughter than anything else.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO