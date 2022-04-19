Report: Former Browns’ Pro Bowler to visit the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that former Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to visit the New Orleans Saints this week.

The 5-time Pro Bowler is currently an unrestricted free agent. The report says that the Browns are in the mix for a potential reunion with Landry.

He spent four seasons in Cleveland after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins in 2018.

He played in 59 games with the Browns, piling up 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 120 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 137 passing yards with one touchdown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.