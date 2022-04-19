ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twenty Burnt to Death in Nigeria Road Accident

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Twenty people, including children, were burnt to death after a public mini-bus collided with a car on a...

Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
The Guardian

Seven die in fire at Russia defence institute – reports

Seven people have been killed after a huge fire broke out at a key Russian defence research institute in Tver, north-west of Moscow, according to reports. Local authorities said 25 people had also been injured in Thursday’s fire, Tass news agency reported, citing emergency services, and that at least 10 people were missing.
The Independent

Demi Taylor missing: Urgent police appeal to find girl, 12, not seen for four days

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a young girl who has been missing for four days. Twelve-year-old Demi Taylor was reported missing on April 16 from Chafford Hundred, Essex. Essex Police said they have carried out “thorough enquiries in order to locate her”. The force posted an appeal on Twitter: “We need your help to find Demi Taylor who is missing from #ChaffordHundred. “If you are with Demi or know where she is please call us immediately on 101.”We need your help to find Demi Taylor who is missing from #ChaffordHundred. Demi, 12, was reported missing on April...
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
BBC

Stephen Port serial murders: Death classifications to be reformed

The national police approach to investigating unexplained deaths is to be reformed following the inquests for victims of serial killer Stephen Port. "Basic failings" were identified in the police handling of the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor. The Met Police and the National Police...
US News and World Report

Missing Girl Found Dead, Fueling Outrage Over Gender Violence in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) -The body of a Mexican teenager who went missing this month in the northern state of Nuevo Leon has been found submerged in a cistern inside the grounds of a motel near where she was last seen alive, authorities said on Friday. Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old law...
BBC

M25: Twenty people to be charged for Essex road disturbances

Twenty people have been asked to appear in court to be charged in relation to alleged disruptions on the M25. Eight charges relate to an obstruction of the highway on 30 September at Junction 30 at Thurrock, Essex. The remaining 12 will be charged with causing a public nuisance at...
US News and World Report

Three Miners Killed in Explosion at Russian Mine - Agencies

(Reuters) - Three miners were killed in an explosion at the Gaisky ore mining and processing plant in Russia's Orenburg region, Russian news agencies quoted the regional prosecutor's office as saying on Saturday. The office also said that the remaining 88 people were evacuated. The Gaisky copper and zinc mine...
US News and World Report

Iran Revolutionary Guards General Unhurt After Car Shot at - State Media

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a senior Revolutionary Guards commander in restive southeastern Iran early on Saturday, killing a bodyguard, Iranian state media reported. Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, a Guards commander in Sistan-Baluchistan province, was unhurt after the attack and the attackers were arrested, the...
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
AFP

Portuguese man detained over Beirut blast

Spanish authorities said Thursday they had arrested and then granted conditional release to a Portuguese man wanted by Interpol over the 2020 Beirut port blast that killed over 200 people. - Blast investigation on hold - The Interpol notices, which are not international arrest warrants, ask authorities worldwide to provisionally detain people pending possible extradition or other legal actions.
US News and World Report

Prolonged Peru Mine Protest Ends After Dispatch of Soldiers

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru said on Friday a group of indigenous communities had lifted a protest against Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone copper mine that had forced a suspension of production for more than 50 days. The government had declared a state of emergency in the region earlier in the week,...
