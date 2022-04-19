ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Could See a Big AEW and ROH Crossover Event Happening One Day

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan is the owner of both AEW and ROH, and he says he could see a day when both rosters come together for a big event. Khan was the guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast and when asked about the idea of...

411mania.com

ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
WWE
411mania.com

Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE

In an interview with The Detroit News, Scott Steiner spoke about letting his past issue with the WWE go, which included accepting an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here are highlights:. On playing a heel: “I actually appreciated the boos more than I enjoyed the cheers. It was...
WWE
411mania.com

Note on Why Bret Hart Isn’t Managing FTR in AEW

As previously reported, Bret Hart will be in the corner of FTR for an upcoming match for Big Time Wrestling on June 20. The match, which happens in Webster, MA, features FTR against Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr (who will have Arn Anderson in their corner). The Wrestling Observer...
WEBSTER, MA
411mania.com

Impact News: Matt Cardona Gets Put Through a Table On Impact, Violent By Design Beat Decay

– Matt Cardona defended his Digital Media Championship on Impact Wrestling, but was put through a table after the match. Cardona battled Guido Maritato and picked up a win to retain his title on tonight’s show. However, after the match W. Morrissey came out seeking revenge and Jordynne Grace helped him out, directing him to choke slam Cardona through the table that was set up in the ring:
WWE
411mania.com

Impact News: Josh Alexander Takes Out Moose Ahead of Rebellion, Vincent Restores PCO to Life on Impact

– Moose’s continued provocations led to him tasting revenge at the hands of Josh Alexander to close out this week’s Impact Wrestling. Moose was supposed to give an apology on tonight’s show for his actions toward Josh Alexander’s family ahead of their match at Impact Rebellion for the World Championship, but it didn’t happen. Instead, the champion came out and read a statement in which he said he was sorry for showing the world what a loser Alexander was and exposing him as being unable to protect his wife and kid. He said after Rebellion, Alexander would beg him to come to his house and show his wife and kid what a real man looks like, which brought the challenger out. Alexander brawled with Moose and ended the show by hitting a C4 Spike on through a table:
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.21.22

-My review of Barely Legal should be posted sometime this weekend and then I’ll have next week to get to WCW Spring Stampede 1997. Now to Main Event! Let’s get to it!. -T-Bar has a wrap on his knee from the match last week with Ciampa. No issue to start as T-Bar picks up Crews and buries a knee to the ribs. Backbreaker follows and an elbow drop gets a two count. Azeez distracts T-Bar and then lands a shot at the injured knee. Crews goes right after the knee as he stomps away in the corner. T-Bar fights back, but a dropkick to the knee ends that rally. Nice spot as Crews tries to stomp the knee near the ropes, but T-Bar uses the other leg to kick Crews over the top. T-Bar with a kick to the jaw and hits a release suplex. He continues to sell the knee thankfully. Crews tries to get a half crab, but T-Bar hits High Justice for two. Azeez tries to take a shot at the knee, but misses. It was enough of a distraction though as Crews hits a chop block and then hits the fall-a-way slam into the Samoan Drop for the win at roughly 4:30. My stopwatch stopped working.
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 4.22.22

It’s Friday! You know what that means! AEW RAMPAGE time! Lee Sanders back with you all once again! It’s good to be back as I missed you all and hey shoutout to Jeremy for filling in for me last week. Nothing to plug this week as I’ve been on vacation from my podcasts this week, caught up on the Season Premiere of Better Call Saul. Man what a strong opener! Wondering what’s going to happen with Kim. Anyways onwards with RAMPAGE!
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Change At WWE NXT UK Taping

A title change took place at the recent set of NXT UK tapings, and the spoiler is online. As noted in the spoilers for today’s tapings from BT Sport Studios in London, Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated Die Familie and Moustache Mountain to capture the championships. The win...
WWE
411mania.com

FTR Say That Their Match on AEW Dynamite Was Their Idea

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are set to fight each other on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), the ‘Top Guys’ of FTR said that the idea for the match was theirs and they’ll never actually split up.
WASHINGTON, DC
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Insisted Matt Hardy Pin The Undertaker In 2002

Matt Hardy took to his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to reflect on his Falls Count Anywhere match with The Undertaker back in 2002. He said that Vince McMahon was quite high on him at the time (via Fightful). On Vince McMahon being a big supporter: “Vince was very...
WWE
411mania.com

Peter Avalon Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Move to WWE, Tony Khan Buying ROH, More

Peter Avalon recently discussed Cody Rhodes’ jump to WWE, Tony Khan’s ROH purchase, being signed with AEW and more. Avalon spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below, as sent by the site:. On running Championship Wrestling from Arizona: “Oh...
WWE
411mania.com

QT Marshall On The ‘Vince-ism’ That Makes Sense To Him

In an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling (via Fightful), QT Marshall spoke about one of the beliefs of Vince McMahon that actually makes sense to him. He noted that he doesn’t like when a wrestler will throw another back in the ring and they keep rolling until they’re inside.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW on AXS TV Rating Steady, Audience Nudges Up

The rating for this week’s NJPW on AXS remained even with its regular number this week, while the audience was up just a hair. Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 51,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers...
411mania.com

NXT UK Highlights: Tag Team Title Match Main Events, More

Moustache Mountain defended their tag team titles on this week’s NXT UK, and the highlights from the show are online. WWE has posted the clips from the episode, which you can check out below. You can also see our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
WWE

