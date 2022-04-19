Snow Squall Warning issued for Bedford, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following counties, in south central Virginia, Bedford. In west central Virginia, Franklin. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 959 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Blackwater River, Big Chestnut Creek and Big Otter River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford... Rocky Mount Moneta... Ferrum Northwest Smith Mountain Lake... Goodview Westlake Corner - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
