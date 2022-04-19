‘Where We Belong’ at Philadelphia Theatre Company

The Observer’s classical music critic pays tribute to a composer whose exacting work was hard-won, but who marvelled at everything from homegrown plums to Dusty Springfield. Over a period of months in 2013/14, I interviewed the composer Harrison Birtwistle at his home in Wiltshire for a book of conversations (Wild Tracks, Faber). Each trip had an air of mystery. As I let myself in, the door usually open, I was never sure what I would find. He might say almost nothing, or fall asleep or talk nonstop. Often he would still be at work in his garden studio, huge sheets of manuscript paper spread out before him, pencil in hand, in the middle of a thought. Would my intrusion snuff out a vital spark of inspiration? Not that Harry relied on inspiration. It was hard graft. He worked daily, for hours on end, plagued with a self-doubt only narrowly conquered by self-belief and determination.

