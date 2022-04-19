ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys

By Ryan Thorburn ryan.thorburn@trib.com
 1 day ago
LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster.

Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker.

UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound sophomore defensive end from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, has been one of the team’s bright spots during spring practice.

“He’s known all over the state and it’s great to have a guy from western Nebraska,” Bohl said. “I’ve been making a pitch that everything from Ogallala west should just secede and become Wyoming.”

The roughly 150-mile drive from Scottsbluff to Laramie takes about two hours and 20 minutes. The town with a population of a little over 15,000 is about 400 miles and six hours away from Lincoln, home of the Huskers.

“I love Laramie,” Harsh said. “I’m a country boy at heart.”

Originally, Harsh joined UW as a walk-on with a promise from Bohl he would receive a scholarship after showing he could handle his academic responsibilities.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Harsh – who played quarterback, linebacker and even booted a 79-yard punt in high school – did not get on the field as a true freshman while focusing on school and developing behind veteran players like Garrett Crall.

“In my experience of what a Nebraska player looks like and (how) that transitions into success on the field, I felt good about his athleticism,” Bohl said of recruiting Harsh. “He was off academically. So we sat down with him and his parents and said, 'Alright, the deal is going to be you come in as a walk-on, perform academically and after your first year we’ll put you on scholarship.'

“You’ve got to hit the books, you’ve got to be right in school. And he did. He answered the bell there.”

Harsh contributed on special teams last season, finishing with seven tackles in 13 games.

With the graduation of Crall, compounded by losing Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate to the transfer portal, the Pokes need several young defensive ends to fill the void this fall.

DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders and Harsh are the edge rushers coaches and teammates have been raving about consistently this spring.

“It’s great to see these guys make those plays and then their confidence grows,” noted Jordan Bertagnole, UW’s starting defensive tackle.

Harsh said he was sad to see three of his defensive end mentors leave the program to finish their eligibility elsewhere, but the opportunity created a sense of urgency.

“I kind of just take it like a chip on my shoulder. I take it as a challenge to myself like, are you really ready for this? Can you be accountable and responsible, step up to the plate and be a leader for other teammates?” Harsh said. “Before Garrett and all those other guys left I made sure to ask them those questions about being a leader so I could just really soak it in before they left.

"I think it’s really working out so far. I’m trying to bring a lot of energy to the defense.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said Harris and Harsh have performed well throughout spring, but Omotosho really caught his eye entering Saturday’s scrimmage at War Memorial Stadium.

“Olu has had a really good spring. Way different kid than he was last fall, way different kid than he was last spring as far as attention to detail, attention to knowing what he’s doing,” Sawvel said. “He looks like a guy that believes this is his time. He is a really talented guy. You’re talking about a 245-pound guy that can run really, really well.”

Crall had 44 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss as a super senior. Byrd, Jones and Pate combined for 8.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss.

On the interior of the defensive line, the Cowboys return nose tackle Cole Godbout (70 tackles, 5.0 sacks) and Bertagnole (38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss).

Caleb Robinson, a 6-2, 300-pound sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, is expected to be the next man in rotating behind Godbout and Bertagnole.

“I definitely see change and we’re starting to play as one group,” Bertagnole said. “Everybody talks to each other and everybody has each other’s back. I felt like last year there were guys that kind of kept to themselves. We’ve been doing a good job as a defense talking to everybody because everybody is going to have a role next season.”

Harsh said Bohl, current assistant Shannon Moore and former assistant Pete Kaligis (now at Washington State) made a strong impression with his family during the recruiting process when they laid out the academic and football path for him to succeed with the Pokes.

“I went other places but no one really connected with my parents. I came on my visit, and they even took my sister to the basketball arena and showed her around,” Harsh said. “It showed my parents they really cared about me here. They knew even though I was walking on here, at some point they were going to get me right.

“I told my parents I was going to take this really seriously and I wasn’t going to let them down. So far the plan is going as planned. It is working out really well.”

Bohl was reluctant to praise Harsh too much with so much work ahead of the young Pokes before the 2022 season kicks off.

But it sure sounds like there’s a good chance Harsh's family and friends should plan to make the drive from Scottsbluff to see No. 54 in action.

“It’s dangerous for me to elevate a guy before he has really done it. I think my eyes are pretty damn good as far as seeing athletic guys,” Bohl said. “It’s going to be fun to see him over the next couple years. Just another Nebraska guy that’s coming our way.”

Related
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming Cowboys feeling good about safety dance this spring

LARAMIE – Wyoming appeared to be pretty good at defending the pass last season. The Cowboys finished the 2021 campaign ranked 13th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (126.1 per game) and 32nd in opposing quarterback completion percentage (58.2%). But it seems those statistics were quite misleading when...
LARAMIE, WY
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
K2 Radio

300-Miles Of Interstate 80 Closed In Wyoming

More than 300 miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming are under a rolling closure as of Wednesday morning. According to WYDOT, the interstate is closed from Evanston to Laramie. That's a 309-mile stretch of highway. Here's how WYDOT defines a rolling closure:. When a town is at capacity, which can...
WYOMING STATE
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Michigan RB De'Veon Smith cut by USFL team over pizza request

Former Michigan running back De’Veon Smith might have been cut from the USFL for the most bizarre and ridiculous reason. A video that surfaced on Twitter appears to show the ex-Wolverine getting cut because he wants pizza instead of chicken salad. Seriously. In a clip from United By Football:...
NFL
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys sign 6-8 PF Walker Timme

It’s official, Walker Timme is coming to Lake Charles. The 6-foot-8 power forward out of Richardson, Texas signed to play next year at McNeese State for head coach John Aiken. Timme is a 2-star from Link Year Preparatory School. Before that he was a star at his home town high school.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

K-State’s Jerome Tang adds first newcomer as head coach

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Former Louisiana State University center Jerrell Colbert committed to K-State men’s basketball Sunday, according to his Twitter. Colbert is the first player that newly hired head coach Jerome Tang has gotten to commit. This transfer-move comes after the Tigers compiled eight violations, including allegations that former head coach Will Wade knowingly broke […]
MANHATTAN, KS
The Exponent

How Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio honed his football instincts

John Torchio’s been giving out some homework assignments this spring. The University of Wisconsin senior safety is the elder statesman of his position group and that experience under his belt puts more responsibility on his plate. He’s been fine allowing those before him like Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell be the leader, but now it’s his turn.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Explains Why He Chose USC

Soon after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take his new gig as the head coach of the USC Trojans, his former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams followed him to Los Angeles. For the young QB to up his roots in Norman and join Riley on the West Coast, it’s clear they have a great deal of mutual respect.
NORMAN, OK
WyoFile

Wolf-killing group makes a play for Wyoming

PINEDALE — Justin Webb wanted to hear what the seven trappers in the back row made of his pitch. The Idaho panhandle resident had traveled all the way to Sublette County to promote his organization, the Foundation for Wildlife Management, a 501c3 nonprofit that makes payments to trappers who kill wolves. But two hours in, the stone-faced men had hardly said a word. Webb, the group’s executive director and an avid trapper himself, tried to ease the outdoorsmen gathered in the library conference room into saying something.
WYOMING STATE
