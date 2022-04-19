Police: Body of boy found in Indiana was inside suitcase

A transgender woman’s body was found dumped in a Chicago garbage bin five days after her family reported her missing.Tatiana Labelle, 33, was beaten to death before her body was left in an alley in the Chatham neighborhood of the city.“It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to death and throw her in the trash like she was garbage,” said her sister Shameika Thomas.And she added: “I loved my sister whether she was transgender or not, and I would like for me and my family to have justice.”Activists say that Labelle is the seventh trans person to be murdered...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO