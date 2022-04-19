ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Tomie Lynn Allen

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student was Tomie Lynn Allen....

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech Adult Ed teachers help students achieve delayed dreams

ALBANY — Talk to Patricia Gilbert-Parker for any length of time, and it will be difficult afterward to imagine her doing anything else but educating people under her charge. Gilbert-Parker, an instructor in Albany Technical College’s Office of Adult Education who recently was named the college’s Teacher of the Year, has been at Albany Tech now for 13 years after retiring from the Dougherty County School System. And she’s used that time, she says, to help people who may have fallen through society’s cracks for any number of reasons to “get a second chance at achieving their dreams.”
ALBANY, GA
Fox 19

NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County School District announced on Wednesday the death of Dr. Julie Whitis. Whitis served as co-principal of the Ignite Institute, the firsts high school in Kentucky to specialize in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). She passed away peacefully last weekend, according to...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Linkin Lockhart signs with Brescia Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former South Warren basketball star is keeping his roots firmly planted. Former standout guard Linkin Lockhart signed his national letter of intent on Monday to play basketball for Brescia University in Owensboro. After three years at Warren East under then-head coach Brandon Combs, Lockhart...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Education
WOWK 13 News

Pantoufle the Wallaby visits Central Elementary School

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Pantoufle the Wallaby has become a local celebrity after he was seen hopping around St. Albans on April 6. Last week, Pantoufle visited Central Elementary School in St. Albans as part of a presentation on wallabies, where they come from, what foods they eat and how they behave in the […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy