If you’ve been side-eyeing your Netflix account recently, you’re not alone. During the company’s first quarter 2022 earnings report, it was revealed that the streaming giant had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year. But perhaps the most interesting insight from this report is the revelation that Netflix plans to lose even more subscribers. And to combat the massive subscriber loss, and subsequent stock plunge from the announcement, the streamers plans to crack down hard on password sharing. According to Variety, in January, Netflix reported that it had 221.84 million subscribers. This latest earnings report revealed that number...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO