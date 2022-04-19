ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Why this face recognition firm is so controversial

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClearview AI is arguably the best known and most controversial facial...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Complex questions as face recognition tech joins Ukraine war

Ukraine is employing face recognition technology to identify invading Russian troops killed on its soil, a complex and unprecedented avenue for software already seen as problematic, experts said Thursday. Experts noted that face recognition could be particularly problematic when used on the dead, especially after battlefield wounds leave people looking very different than in a smiling, well-lit picture from a wedding, for example.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Improve Privacy in Conversational AI

Chatbots are a significant part in daily business marketing and interaction. Chatbots create valuable opportunities for organizations to transparently relate with their clients. The most frequently asked question in this regard is – how can the privacy of client and business data be guaranteed when AI-driven correspondence is utilized? In this article we will examine some tips which will help in answering the big question. Here are some techniques that will guarantee privacy in conversational AI with chatbots in different ways, which include two-factor authentication and personal data verification.
SOFTWARE
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Recognition#Facial Recognition#Tech#Clearview Ai#Bbc North America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Ars Technica

Android’s Google app can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Google is finally releasing a "delete history" feature, which will wipe out the last 15 minutes of search queries, for the Android Google Search app. "Delete history" was announced at Google I/O 2021 in May and made it to the iOS app two months later, but for some reason, it took almost a year to come to Android. It's finally rolling out now, though, according to a statement Google gave to The Verge over the weekend.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers

If you were a current, former, or even "prospective" T-Mobile customer at the time of the biggest data breach in the wireless service provider's history last summer, you might be wondering what happened with your potentially compromised personal information over the past eight months or so. Unfortunately, there's no way...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Crypto firms face critical deadline in the UK

Crypto firms in the United Kingdom could be forced to cease operation by next week as the deadline for registration with a foremost financial regulator in the country looms. According to a CNBC report, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in new efforts to combat crypto crimes in the country, has set a March 31 deadline for companies offering crypto services to register.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Here’s how an algorithm guides a medical decision

Artificial intelligence algorithms are everywhere in healthcare. They sort through patients’ data to predict who will develop medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes, they help doctors figure out which people in an emergency room are the sickest, and they screen medical images to find evidence of diseases. But even as AI algorithms become more important to medicine, they’re often invisible to people receiving care.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy