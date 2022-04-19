ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Antonio Ventimiglia, Ben Jacobs lead Huntington Beach to 3-2 walk-off win over Yucaipa in Boras Classic

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBMVK_0fE4UWlH00

Ventimiglia hit a walk-off single and Jacobs struck out 10 on the mound for the Oilers.

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Boras Classic representatives don't reveal how the tournament goes about picking their matchups, but whoever is in charge deserves a raise.

So far, the first round games at the Mater Dei site have been fantastic.

Hours after Villa Park's Zach Brown hit a walk-off home run to beat Servite 5-4 in nine innings, Huntington Beach's Antonio Ventimiglia came through with another walk-off hit to beat Yucaipa 3-2 in game two.

With the bases loaded, Ventimiglia grounded a seventh inning single through the left side of the Yucaipa infield to clinch the victory.

"I was just happy [at that moment] because I've been putting in the work," Ventimiglia said. "I've been trying every single day to finally get to this moment, but it's just pure relief."

Villa Park will play Huntington Beach in the second round of the tournament tomorrow.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Star Huntington Beach senior Ben Jacobs started on the hill for the Oilers and struck out 10 batters in six innings of work. He allowed an unearned run in the top of the third inning and gave up an RBI single to Yucaipa sophomore Daniel Arambula in the top of the sixth, which tied the game 2-2.

Huntington Beach junior Ralphy Velazquez bombed a solo home run over the right field fence in the bottom of the third inning and Trent Grindlinger hit a sacrifice fly to score the Oilers' second run in the bottom of the fifth inning prior to Ventimiglia's heroics.

Yucaipa junior Carter Elliott started on the mound for the Thunderbirds. He allowed two runs and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. Peyton Von Kaenel came in in relief of Elliott in the fifth. He gave up the walk-off single to Ventimiglia in the seventh.

Ian Van holt pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Huntington Beach.

