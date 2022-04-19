ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Sterling police make arrest in September home invasion

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Christopher Peterman, 35, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count...

WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
Davenport, IA
Scott County, IA
Henry County, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for Sunday shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene. He was arrested and charged after police found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID

