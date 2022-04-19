Smith County Chase And Shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight. According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit began.
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and six others wounded when gunfire broke out at a pasture party over Easter Weekend. It happened in the 2400 block of FM 144 near the intersection of County Road 1224, about five miles northwest of Daingerfield. According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Taylor Evens of Daingerfield died from a gunshot wound.
“Everybody loves the park. Everybody comes out and plays basketball at night,” Calnan said. “You can hear them all out here. So, I think any improvements to it would be great for the area and just the environment of the town.”. Jacksonville City Council approves strategy map to...
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, 3/23/22, 4:22 p.m.: The suspects have been identified as Robert Mauck and Alazha Hamilton. Mauck will be charged with trafficking, possession of a firearm after a conviction, and assault on an officer. Hamilton will be charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. A man is in...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One man has now been arrested after gunfire claimed two lives on Easter Sunday in Shreveport. A teenage girl died after being shot once in her right cheek. That shooting happened at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, April 17 on E Gregg Street near Alexander Avenue, Caddo...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon. Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tyler. According to the Tyler Police Dept. on Wednesday, around 10 p.m., crews responded to a crash in the 1000 block of W. Grande Blvd. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of an SUV,...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim of Pine Bluff's sixth homicide of the year was identified Tuesday. Steven Sanson, 42, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening after police responded to a call in reference to a shooting. The Pine Bluff Police Department previously announced...
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Saturday morning wreck that left one person dead and three injured. It happened around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of I-10 eastbound and North 11th Street. Officials said the victims are four family members from New Orleans.
