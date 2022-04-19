Man who hit woman in the face with whipped cream plate now in custody

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The man who hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream is now in custody.

We previously reported , that on Wednesday, April 13, 22-year-old Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald allegedly hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream near the Main Street bridge.

It’s his YouTube channel which police said helped identify him.

The Greenville Police Department said Moore-Gerald turned himself in Tuesday on an assault charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.