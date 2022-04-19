ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man who hit woman in the face with whipped cream plate now in custody

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The man who hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream is now in custody.

We previously reported , that on Wednesday, April 13, 22-year-old Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald allegedly hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream near the Main Street bridge.

It’s his YouTube channel which police said helped identify him.

The Greenville Police Department said Moore-Gerald turned himself in Tuesday on an assault charge.

Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

