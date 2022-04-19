ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Average last snow of the season comes during a spring snow deficit

By Alan Rose
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjeKO_0fE4TKNa00

If it seems like forever since we've seen any rain or snow around here, you're right on!

Other than some occasional flurries, many of us across the Plains haven't seen any measurable snow in almost a month.

KOAA weather
28 days and counting since any measurable snow in Colorado Springs, 29 and counting for Pueblo

In Colorado Springs, our last measurable snowfall happened four weeks ago to the day. That's when 0.2" of snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport.

In Pueblo, we're 29 days and counting since our last measurable snowfall. That came on March 21st, with 1.2" reported at the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

Both areas have been unusually dry for the month of April, a month that averages 5.5" in Colorado Springs, our second snowiest of the year.

KOAA weather
2022 Snowfall Totals for the Colorado Springs Airport

In spite of a super dry April...it's better news for both cities if we look at the year as a whole.

Thanks to a February frenzy of more than 10", Colorado Springs has picked up 22.7" of snow this year.

That currently puts us above average for the calendar year by about 4".

KOAA weather
2022 Snowfall Totals for the Pueblo Memorial Airport

Although we're currently snow-free this month in Pueblo, an abundance of snowfall back in February and March also has us above average for the year.

The airport is currently sitting at 21.5" for the year, which is above the average of 16.5".

Mother Nature can still deliver the goods even into late spring, but we're running out of time...

KOAA weather
Last Snow Climatological Data for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Today's date of April 19th is the average date for the last snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs.

In Pueblo, we've already cruised past the average last snowfall date of the season. That's April 13th.

Both cities last year recorded measurable snowfall after the average date.

In the Springs, we saw measurable snow twice last May, including for the last time on May 11th.

While rain or snow is not a guarantee this weekend, Mike Daniels and First Alert 5 will be keeping a close eye on the potential for some much needed moisture. Any moisture will be good news!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Next Storm Is Different, The Metro Area Could Actually Get Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak. Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal. (source: CBS) Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Rare spring nor’easter dumps over a foot of snow in New York

Parts of upstate New York and northeast Pennsylvania have been covered in snow as a rare spring storm caps off an unseasonably cold few days in the region.The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York had recorded over 14 inches of snow by 10am on Tuesday, with other parts of the state notching up to 18 inches. Parts of northeast Pennsylvania also recorded up to 14 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.The storm has caused power outages in the area, according to poweroutage.us, with over 200,000 customers reporting outages across New York and Pennsylvania.Other parts of the northeast, including...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
WMTW

First round of spring snow, rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Keep your coats handy, temperatures will once again be dropping to seasonable levels in Maine. Below freezing temperatures overnight and in the early morning hours may cause some precipitation to fall as snow or ice. Thursday morning may bring snow in the morning before changing to...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Snow#Colorado Springs Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy