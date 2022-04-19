ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideal Seattle Seahawks trade scenarios for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Vincent Frank
The Seattle Seahawks trade of Russell Wilson completely changed the dynamics for this organization. It came after Seattle finished in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record .

It also leads many to believe that head coach Pete Carroll and Co. are headed for a long-term rebuild. In short, these Seahawks are not anywhere near the caliber team as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the division.

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft and boasting additional picks due to the aforementioned Wilson blockbuster with the Denver Broncos, let’s look at 3 ideal Seattle Seahawks trade scenarios.

Seattle Seahawks trade down from ninth spot, land franchise quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY9oD_0fE4TGqg00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle netted first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as well as other draft compensation from Denver for Mr. Wilson. General manager John Schneider has to be thinking about collecting even more draft capital by moving the first pick Seattle acquired in the blockbuster, the ninth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Right now, it seems like the Seahawks will have to trade up from this selection in order to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis . We’re not sure if they want to use that capital given there’s other first-round quarterback prospects that could be had later.

The likes of Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) could potentially be had in the bottom half of Round 1. Matt Corral (Mississippi) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) might very well be Day 2 prospects.

For Seattle, the idea would be to trade down from the ninth selection in order to acquire draft capital later in the annual event this year or down the road — adding more picks from the Wilson trade in an indirect manner.

Seattle Seahawks trade back into the first round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUiUX_0fE4TGqg00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This goes to our previous point. It’s all about Schneider’s team-building mentality. Boasting the 40th and 41st picks in the draft , Seattle has an ability to move up and down the board as a way to target specific players.

If one of the quarterbacks is on the board at the end of Round 1, moving up to acquire a fifth-year team option should be in the cards. Teams value that fifth-year option, which leads to a ton of movement at the end of the first round. Why wouldn’t Seattle want to acquire this flexibility as it embarks on a long-term rebuild?

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fc6g_0fE4TGqg00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be realistic here. How much of a difference-maker is Metcalf going to be in the NFC West next season catching passes from Drew Lock or Geno Smith? This isn’t a knock on the former second-round pick from Mississippi. He’s an imposing physical specimen who has dominated at times in the past. Rather, it doesn’t move the needle against the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals in the NFC West.

In lieu of paying Metcalf what would be well north of $20 million annually on an extension, Seattle opts to move off him for more draft pick assets. That would likely include a first-round pick and change. Just look at the bounty the Kansas City Chiefs acquired for an older Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins in a trade earlier this offseason .

That type of production from a 24-year-old receiver would require a huge bounty. Sure Seahawks fans would be upset initially. But this potential blockbuster would be done with both eyes on the future. That has to be the name of the game in the Pacific Northwest right now.

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Popculture

Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

USFL TV Ratings Are In: Football World Reacts

The revived USFL finally played its first games this weekend with six of their eight teams playing between Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of Monday’s game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, the USFL tv ratings are in. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the USFL’s official account announced...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
