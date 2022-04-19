ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Suzanne Morphew case: Charges dropped against husband accused of killing wife, body still missing

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ez9A8_0fE4T8s700

Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped criminal charges against a Colorado man who was about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife, but they left the door open to bringing new charges against him later.

The move follows Judge Ramsey Lama's decision last month to bar prosecutors from presenting most of their key witnesses during Barry Morphew's scheduled trial for repeatedly failing to follow rules for turning over evidence in his favor. The evidence included DNA from an unknown male linked to sexual assault cases in other states, which was found in Suzanne Morphew's SUV, raising the possibility of another suspect being involved.

In a court filing, District Attorney Linda Stanley said the exclusion of the prosecution's witnesses was one reason she asked Lama to allow prosecutors to drop the charges. But she emphasized that investigators need more time to find the body of Suzanne Morphew before Barry Morphew goes on trial, saying for the first time that investigators believe her body is located in an area covered deep in snow near their former home in the southern Colorado mountains. Prosecutors and law enforcement believe they are close to finding her, she said.

SEE ALSO | Colorado dad charged with murdering wife found her texts with lover, prosecutors say

"The People were hopeful that the search for, and the discovery of, the victim's body would be concluded well before trial, but weather has complicated the efforts," Stanley wrote in the motion, which Lama later approved.

Suzanne Morphew's siblings agree with the prosecution's request to drop the charges, she said.

Barry Morphew pleaded for help finding Suzanne Morphew after she disappeared and was reported missing on Mother's Day in 2020 but he was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes last year. He had pleaded not guilty and his trial had been set to begin April 28.

"These charges were false from the beginning," one of Barry Morphew's lawyers, Iris Eytan, said after a court hearing in the case Tuesday.

Eytan said there was no physical evidence linking Barry Morphew to the case and noted that prosecutors have never before said they needed to find Suzanne Morphew's body in order to prosecute.

David Beller, an attorney with Recht Kornfeld PC, a Denver law firm, and a former president of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, said the prosecutors' request showed they feared a jury could have acquitted Barry Morphew and was a last minute attempt by to save their case.

A not guilty verdict would have prevented the government from ever prosecuting him again since the Constitution bars people from being prosecuted for the same crime twice.

Even though prosecutors have the ability to file charges against Barry Morphew later, Beller did not think it was likely unless Suzanne Morphew's body was found with some kind of evidence linking Barry Morphew to her death. He said other evidence supports his innocence.

"This is a relatively inexperienced prosecution team who brought charges in part based on community and political pressure," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Criminal Defense
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Widow spends GoFundMe donations from husband’s death on gifts for lover accused of killing him

A woma who admitted planning her husband’s murder spent thousands of dollars raised from a GoFundme on the man accused of carrying out the killing.Jennifer Faith, 49, pleaded guilty in February to a plotting the “cold-blooded murder” of her husband Jamie, who was shot seven times by a masked man while the couple were walking their dog in in Dallas in October 2020.Police have charged Faith’s “boyfriend” Darrin Lopez with murder, and he is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.In the days after Mr Faith’s murder, a GoFundme fundraising account set up to provide financial support to the Faith family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I didn’t believe it for a moment’: Inside the case of ‘supermom’ Sherri Papini charged with faking kidnapping

When Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her home on 2 November 2016, it sent a shockwave through the small city of Redding in Northern California.Hundreds of residents joined in a massive law enforcement operation combing trails, roads and waterways of Shasta County searching for any trace of the missing mother of two. Ms Papini was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 150 miles away, and claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and shackled her, shaved her long blonde hair off, placed her in an adult diaper, and branded her in preparation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

No Bail for Man Charged in 50-Year-Old Cold Case Killing

The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother has a long criminal record and a general disdain for the justice system, the prosecutor said Wednesday in arguing that the suspect be detained without bail. Other than saying “not guilty,” Arthur Louis Massei, 76, did not speak at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy