ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Target keeping hybrid work approach at Minneapolis headquarters

fox9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years since the pandemic abruptly emptied out...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

First Black-Owned Twin Cities Bank Officially Opens Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities will officially open next Tuesday. First Independence Bank is headquartered in Detroit, and made the move to Minnesota with the collaborative help of five major Twin Cities banks — each making commitments to racial equity after the murder of George Floyd. The bank is hoping to a point of pride for this region. Since late February, First Independence Bank has been serving people at its new branch in the Twin Cities by appointment only. That all changes on August 26, when this beacon of hope officially opens its doors. South Minneapolis native Damon...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
HackerNoon

The Great Resignation: Why 80% of Tech Employees are Seeking Alternative Employment

As many as four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a survey from professional social network Blind. Financial services workers at American Express, Capital One, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the most likely to say they wanted out from their current role. Amazon, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and Salesforce workers are among those who want out of their roles. Nearly half of all professionals said they had interviewed with another company in the last month.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
Daily Mail

Irate Google workers lash out at execs for cutting WFH staff salaries during heated town hall meeting - while those returning to tech titan's California HQ are furious the BIDETS are being removed from restrooms

Google executives reportedly faced a barrage of tough questions about compensation at a recent town hall meeting, while a separate controversy over the removal of bidets from corporate restrooms is roiling the tech giant's workforce. At a virtual all-hands meeting earlier this month, CEO Sundar Pichai and other execs faced...
BUSINESS
KARE 11

New Minneapolis 'lake' making a serious online splash

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans are known for their modesty and not wanting to draw attention to themselves. Case in point: The state is known as the land of 10,000 Lakes, when in reality there are more than 11,800. Why brag, right?. Well, there is a movement afloat to add another...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
freightwaves.com

Uber Freight, Transplace to combine operations

Uber Freight LLC and Transplace, the 3PL that Uber Freight acquired last summer, will combine their businesses during the fourth quarter of 2022 and drop the 22-year-old Transplace name, FreightWaves has learned. The two companies will be integrated into what has been described as a decentralized business that will still...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy