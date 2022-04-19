Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Recaps Oregon Visit

Like it or not, the transfer portal has changed college football. Whether players want a new opportunity because of a coaching change, or a chance to play sooner, the portal is a major part of roster building in the modern age. And with that freedom comes a lot of interest in elite players ...
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 transfer portal, per Cornhuskers insider Steve Marik. Rogers missed all of this year’s spring practice as he rehabbed an injury. He was originally expected to return as a key piece for Scott Frost’s defensive front in 2022.
One of the most highly-rated offensive line prospects in recent Tucson history is on the move. Jonah Miller announced Monday that he is leaving the Oregon Ducks after a redshirt season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller did not announce his next school. From 2018-19, Miller was part of a Salpointe Catholic...
Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after committing to Clemson, transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn is backing off that verbal pledge and reopening his recruitment. "Just want to say thanks and show appreciation to the guys I have met on the team, as well as the coaches...
For months, Central Catholic High School tight end Riley Williams has said he will be in Eugene for the Oregon Ducks spring game Saturday. On Wednesday, the nation's No. 2 tight end reminded fans of those plans, confirming he will be at Oregon as scheduled: The 6-foot-6, 230-pound pass-catcher ...
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Oregon spring game less than a week away, the Ducks could see a familiar face back on the field on Saturday — Justin Flowe. Flowe was limited in practice for more than half of the spring, but he participated...
Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs.
Four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk locked in an official visit to Florida on Tuesday, according to Swamp247. He plans to take one from June 17 to the 19. He’ll also use one to visit Clemson during the first weekend of June. The 247Sports composite rankings have the Highland Home,...
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN has announced its preseason Top 25 college football rankings and now we have its first predictions regarding which teams have the best chance to make the CFP and play for the national championship. Alabama predictably led the poll at No. 1,...
On Tuesday afternoon, we got a sneak preview of what the green and yellow team were going to look like for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon at the spring game.
While the Ducks didn’t release the full rosters for each team, they did give us a breakdown of the wide receiver for green and yellow, as well as the defensive backs.
On Wednesday afternoon, it was the big boys in the trenches that got all of the shine. Oregon announced which offensive and defensive linemen would be wearing the green on...
It's early in the process for class of 2024 football prospects. But St. John Bosco High School (California) sophomore Peyton Woodyard has already established himself as one of the top prospects in America. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back is already a five-star prospect and is rated the ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Despite the transfer portal creating a wave of uncertainty in the college basketball landscape this offseason, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi wasted no time predicting the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament field. Following its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in five tournaments, the Purdue basketball program was projected...
