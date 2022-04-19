Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Recaps Oregon Visit

On Tuesday afternoon, we got a sneak preview of what the green and yellow team were going to look like for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon at the spring game. While the Ducks didn’t release the full rosters for each team, they did give us a breakdown of the wide receiver for green and yellow, as well as the defensive backs. RelatedOregon's rich football history will be front-and-center for Ducks' spring game On Wednesday afternoon, it was the big boys in the trenches that got all of the shine. Oregon announced which offensive and defensive linemen would be wearing the green on...

OREGON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO